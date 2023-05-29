Realme C53 Price In Pakistan & Specs

- The Realme C53 will house a large 5000 mAh battery.
- The device will offer 4 GB of RAM (with an additional 3 GB of virtual RAM).
- It will feature an expansive 6.72-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen.
Realme is set to unveil its highly anticipated C53 series of smartphones, which is expected to make a significant impact in both local and global markets.
It will feature an expansive 6.72-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display, offering a stunning resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels that will truly impress users. The display will be safeguarded by a durable layer of Panda Glass, and a smooth refresh rate of 90Hz will enhance the overall viewing experience.
The device will offer 4 GB of RAM (with an additional 3 GB of virtual RAM) and 64 GB of internal storage capacity. Furthermore, a dedicated memory card slot will be available for expanding the device's memory.
The C53 will be equipped with cutting-edge specifications, including the powerful MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) chipset and a formidable 2.0 GHz Octa-Core CPU. Complementing these features.
Positioned within the waterdrop notch of the Realme C53 will be a single 8 MP front-facing camera, perfect for capturing precious moments with loved ones. Additionally, users can expect a dual camera setup comprising of a 50 MP + 2 MP sensor, ensuring unparalleled photography capabilities.
The Realme C53 will house a large 5000 mAh battery, ensuring a full day of usage. Additionally, the phone will support 33 W fast charging, allowing it to reach a 50% charge in just 29 minutes.
Realme C53 price in Pakistan
Realme C53 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999/-
Realme C53 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 4.0
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Arm Mali-G52
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.72 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~392 PPI)
|Protection
|Panda Glass
|Extra Features
|90 Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+3 GB Virtual RAM)
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Burst, Filter, Time lapse, Pro, Panorama, Macro, Night, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|8 MP, (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging 33W wired, 50% in 29 min (advertised)
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
