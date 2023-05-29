Realme C53 Price In Pakistan & Specs

The Realme C53 will house a large 5000 mAh battery.

The device will offer 4 GB of RAM (with an additional 3 GB of virtual RAM).

It will feature an expansive 6.72-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen.

Realme is set to unveil its highly anticipated C53 series of smartphones, which is expected to make a significant impact in both local and global markets.

3 It will feature an expansive 6.72-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen. 3 The Realme C53 will house a large 5000 mAh battery. 3 The device will offer 4 GB of RAM (with an additional 3 GB of virtual RAM).

It will feature an expansive 6.72-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display, offering a stunning resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels that will truly impress users. The display will be safeguarded by a durable layer of Panda Glass, and a smooth refresh rate of 90Hz will enhance the overall viewing experience.

The device will offer 4 GB of RAM (with an additional 3 GB of virtual RAM) and 64 GB of internal storage capacity. Furthermore, a dedicated memory card slot will be available for expanding the device's memory.

The C53 will be equipped with cutting-edge specifications, including the powerful MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) chipset and a formidable 2.0 GHz Octa-Core CPU. Complementing these features.

Positioned within the waterdrop notch of the Realme C53 will be a single 8 MP front-facing camera, perfect for capturing precious moments with loved ones. Additionally, users can expect a dual camera setup comprising of a 50 MP + 2 MP sensor, ensuring unparalleled photography capabilities.

The Realme C53 will house a large 5000 mAh battery, ensuring a full day of usage. Additionally, the phone will support 33 W fast charging, allowing it to reach a 50% charge in just 29 minutes.

Realme C53 price in Pakistan

Realme C53 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 34,999/-

Realme C53 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI Realme UI 4.0 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Arm Mali-G52 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.72 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~392 PPI) Protection Panda Glass Extra Features 90 Hz Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+3 GB Virtual RAM) Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Burst, Filter, Time lapse, Pro, Panorama, Macro, Night, Video ([email protected]/60fps) Front 8 MP, (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 33W wired, 50% in 29 min (advertised)





Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'





