Redmi Note 12 Has Been Officially Released In Pakistan

Redmi Note 12, highly popular in China, has finally arrived in Pakistan after a 7-month wait.

The Pakistani version is the 4G variant, not the standard international version with Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset.

The device features a Snapdragon 685 SoC, a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution.

After a wait of over 7 months since its launch in China, the highly popular Redmi Note 12 by Xiaomi has finally made its way to Pakistan.

Although Xiaomi has not made an official announcement and the Redmi Note 12 is not listed on the Mi Store page, the phone can be purchased from various online retail stores. It is available in blue and black colors, but only in a single memory variant (8 GB/128 GB) priced at Rs. 79,999.

Please note that the variant released in Pakistan is not the standard international version of the Redmi Note 12 with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset. Instead, it is the 4G version, which comes with a Snapdragon 685 SoC, a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone features a 50 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultrawide camera, and a 2 MP macro shooter for closeup shots. The 13MP selfie camera can also record 1080p videos at 30 FPS, matching the main camera's capabilities. Additionally, it includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, eliminating the need to purchase wireless earbuds.

The phone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 33W fast wired charging. A compatible charger is included in the retail box for your convenience.

Redmi Note 12 Specifications

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 685

Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 CPU: Octa-core (4×2.8 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.9 GHz Cortex-A53)

Octa-core (4×2.8 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4×1.9 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU: Adreno 610

Adreno 610 OS : Android 113 MIUI 14

: Android 113 MIUI 14 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE

s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE Display : 6.67″ AMOLED with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 120Hz, 1200 nits peak brightness

: Memory : RAM : 8 GB Internal : 128 GB Card slot : yes

: Camera : Rear (Triple) : 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.76″, 0.64µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/4″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Front : 13 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.0″

: Colors: Onyx Black, Ice Blue

Onyx Black, Ice Blue Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted

Side-mounted Battery : 5,000 mAh, 33W fast charging

: 5,000 mAh, 33W fast charging Price:Rs. 79,999





Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'