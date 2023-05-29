Tecno Camon 19 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Tecno Camon 19 has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD, FHD+ display.

The Tecno Camon 19 is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. The phone is powered by the MediaTek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm) octa-core processor.

The Tecno Camon 19 has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels. The screen size and display resolution of the phone are perfect for those who prefer watching movies and playing games on their devices.

The device features 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on Android 12 and the HIOS 8.6 operating system.

The Tecno Camon 19 is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 16 megapixels. Some extra features included in the phone's primary camera are PDAF, quad-LED flash, HDR, and panorama.

The device is available in four great colors: Eco Black, Sea Salt White, and Digital Green. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 18 W of fast charging support.

Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan

The Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.

Tecno Camon 19 specifications

- Fast charging 33W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

