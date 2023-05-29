Vivo S16 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Vivo S16 has a triple-camera setup on the back.

The Vivo S16 is now available on the market at a reasonable price. It's a high-end smartphone with exceptional features.

It has a 6.78-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm) chipset with 8GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and overall performance.

It has 128GB of internal storage, allowing users to conveniently store their apps, photos, and videos.

The Vivo S16 has a triple-camera setup on the back, with a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor for image capture. On the front, there is an 50-megapixel selfie camera.

It is powered by a 4600 mAh battery, which provides adequate battery life for daily use.

Vivo S16 price in Pakistan

Vivo S16 price in Pakistan is Rs. 82,999/-

Vivo S16 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI OriginOS 3 Dimensions 164.1 x 74.8 x 7.4 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Mint, Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.2 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 585) Chipset Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm) GPU Adreno 650 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.78 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~388 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+ Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Ring-LED flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], 1080p[email protected]) Front 50 MP, f/2.5, (wide), AF, Dual-LED flash, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX Adaptive GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh

- Fast battery 66W wired, 50% in 19 min (advertised)





Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'



