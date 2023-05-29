Vivo S16 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Vivo S16 has a triple-camera setup on the back.
- It has a 6.78-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen.
- The device is powered by an Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm) chipset.
The Vivo S16 is now available on the market at a reasonable price. It's a high-end smartphone with exceptional features.
It has a 6.78-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm) chipset with 8GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and overall performance.
It has 128GB of internal storage, allowing users to conveniently store their apps, photos, and videos.
The Vivo S16 has a triple-camera setup on the back, with a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor for image capture. On the front, there is an 50-megapixel selfie camera.
It is powered by a 4600 mAh battery, which provides adequate battery life for daily use.
Vivo S16 price in Pakistan
Vivo S16 price in Pakistan is Rs. 82,999/-
Vivo S16 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|OriginOS 3
|Dimensions
|164.1 x 74.8 x 7.4 mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Mint, Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.2 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 585)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 650
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.78 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~388 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Ring-LED flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], 1080p[email protected])
|Front
|50 MP, f/2.5, (wide), AF, Dual-LED flash, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX Adaptive
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh
|- Fast battery 66W wired, 50% in 19 min (advertised)
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
End of Article
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
689,395,665[+0*]
DEATHS
6,883,562[+0*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,995[+0*]
DEATHS
30,660[+0*]