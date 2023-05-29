language: English
Vivo V27 Price In Pakistan & Features

Web Desk 29 May , 2023 06:32 AM

The Vivo V27 is now currently available on the market at a reasonable price. It's a high-end smartphone with exceptional features.

It has a 6.78-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2404 Pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity chipset with 8GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and overall performance.

It has 128GB of internal storage, allowing users to conveniently store their apps, photos, and videos.

The Vivo V27 has a triple-camera setup on the back.

The phone is powered by a 4600 mAh battery with 60W support fast charging support.

Vivo V27 price in Pakistan

Vivo V27 price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999/-

Vivo V27 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS
UI Funtouch OS 13
Dimensions N/A
Weight N/A
SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
Colors Black; other colors
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band SA/NSA
Processor CPU Octa Core
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity
GPU PowerVR B-Series
Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size 6.78 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2404 Pixels (~389 PPI)
Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+
Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Ring-LED flash
Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
Front 50 MP, f/2.5, (wide), AF, Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Proximity
Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh

- Fast charging 66W wired, 50% in 19 min (advertised)


Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'


