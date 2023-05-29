Vivo V27 Price In Pakistan & Features

- The Vivo V27 has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
- The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity chipset.
- The phone is powered by a 4600 mAh battery.
The Vivo V27 is now currently available on the market at a reasonable price. It's a high-end smartphone with exceptional features.
It has a 6.78-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2404 Pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity chipset with 8GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and overall performance.
It has 128GB of internal storage, allowing users to conveniently store their apps, photos, and videos.
The Vivo V27 has a triple-camera setup on the back.
The phone is powered by a 4600 mAh battery with 60W support fast charging support.
Vivo V27 price in Pakistan
Vivo V27 price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999/-
Vivo V27 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 13
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black; other colors
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity
|GPU
|PowerVR B-Series
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.78 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2404 Pixels (~389 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Ring-LED flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|50 MP, f/2.5, (wide), AF, Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh
|- Fast charging 66W wired, 50% in 19 min (advertised)
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
End of Article
- READ MORE NEWS ON
- Galileo
- Hdr
- Pakistan
- Vivo V27 Display
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
689,395,665[+0*]
DEATHS
6,883,562[+0*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,995[+0*]
DEATHS
30,660[+0*]