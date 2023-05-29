Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro has a 6.67-inch IPS LCD, 120Hz display.

The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor.

The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (7 nm) octa-core processor.

The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro has a 6.67-inch IPS LCD, 120Hz display, and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass 6 shields the display screen.

3 The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. 3 The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro has a 6.67-inch IPS LCD, 120Hz display. 3 The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor.

The device features 6GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 12 and MIUI 13 operating systems, which offer a great user experience.

The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro has four cameras on the rear of the phone. The main camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 20 megapixels. Both cameras can capture and record high-resolution pictures and videos.

The device comes in three amazing colors: Phantom Black, Frost Blue, and Metal Bronze. A 5160 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of fast charging support.

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999.

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI MIUI 12 Dimensions 165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm Weight 215 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Phantom Black, Frost Blue, Metal Bronze Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.96 GHz Kryo 485 Gold + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 Gold + 4 x 1.78 GHz Kryo 485 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (7 nm) GPU Adreno 640 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10, 450 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0', PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front 20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.4', HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP53 splash protection, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5160 mAh

- Fast charging 33W, 59% in 30 min, 100% in 59 min (advertised)





Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'