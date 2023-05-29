Bola Tinubu Inauguration: Nigeria To Swear In New President

Bola Tinubu set to be inaugurated as Nigeria's next president, succeeding Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu faces economic challenges and security concerns upon taking office.

Tinubu supporters claimed he will lead Nigeria.

The next president of Nigeria, Africa's largest democracy, is set to be sworn in on Monday.

Bola Tinubu, 71, won the election in February on a vow to restore hope, but he faces difficult economic and security issues.

He will succeed two-term President Muhammadu Buhari in the midst of soaring inflation, record debt levels, and an increase in kidnap-for-ransom incidents.

Mr Tinubu's victory is being contested in court by his two main opponents.

They claim that the outcome was rigged.

However, the departing president, who did not run in the election after eight years in power, declared the results 'credible' and the voting 'fair and transparent.'

Dignitaries from across the continent, including South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony in Abuja, highlighting the event's prominence.

Mr Tinubu may not have much time to rejoice. Nigerians anticipate rapid response.

Inflation is at its greatest level in over 18 years, one in every three people is unemployed, and output from the important oil industry is declining.

He will need to move rapidly to persuade those who did not vote for him that he is capable of the job.

The issues are unlikely to faze the professional accountant. He is well aware of the difficulties as a two-term governor of Lagos who rejuvenated Nigeria's commercial powerhouse - no easy task.

His supporters claim he will lead Nigeria, a big country of more than 200 million people, with the same technocratic and deliberate attitude.

Opponents of the incoming president claim he has lost the vigour with which he forcedfully modernised Lagos.

He has flown abroad twice since the election, prompting concerns about his health. He spent months in London in 2021 being treated for an unidentified ailment.

He has dismissed the accusations, claiming that the position does not necessitate Olympic-level endurance - and his friends are eager to remind everyone that US President Joe Biden is older, at 80.

However, if the candidates who finished second and third in the February presidential election, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, have their way, Mr Tinubu may not remain in power for long.

The election tribunal is due to begin hearing the key arguments on Tuesday, with the outcome expected within the next six months.