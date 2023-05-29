Bola Tinubu Sworn In As Nigeria's 16th President Amid Economic Challenges

Bola Tinubu Sworn In As Nigeria's 16th President

On Monday, Bola Tinubu assumed the presidency of Nigeria as the 16th president, following the completion of two terms by Muhammadu Buhari, a former military leader.

During Buhari's tenure, Nigeria faced significant challenges in terms of security and the economy.

'As president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I will discharge my duties and perform my functions honestly to the best of my ability, faithfully and in accordance with the constitution,' 71-year-old Tinubu said from the capital Abuja's Eagle Square.

During the inauguration ceremony, several foreign leaders and representatives were in attendance, including Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Paul Kagame of Rwanda, and Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, alongside delegations from the United States, Britain, and China.

Kashim Shettima took over as the vice president of Nigeria, replacing Yemi Osinbajo. In the February elections, their party emerged as the winner, securing 8 million votes and meeting the required threshold across two-thirds of Nigeria's states.

However, some analysts suggest that Bola Tinubu, despite winning the election, only managed to secure slightly over one-third of the total votes, raising concerns about the strength of his mandate.

The International Crisis Group (ICG) said in a note: 'The poor showing reflects widespread disenchantment with his party's record... along with misgivings about his personal eligibility for the office.'

Recognized as a prominent political figure, Bola Tinubu campaigned with the slogan 'it's my turn' to lead Nigeria, the largest economy in Africa. He highlighted his previous tenure as the governor of Lagos from 1999 to 2007, which his supporters claim brought modernization to the commercial hub of Nigeria.

However, the newly inaugurated president is confronted with allegations of corruption, which he firmly denies, and concerns regarding his health.

The opposition leaders, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, who secured second and third place respectively, contested the election results in court, alleging fraud. While the electoral commission acknowledged the presence of 'glitches' during the voting process, they rejected claims that the overall procedure lacked fairness and transparency.