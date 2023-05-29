Allahyar And 100 Flowers Of God: First Voice Acting Project Of Iqra Aziz

Iqra Aziz is embarking on a new journey.

Iqra Aziz, the acclaimed actress from Lollywood, has won the hearts of millions with her exceptional performances in a series of blockbuster drama serials.

Now, she is embarking on a new journey, venturing into the realm of voice acting to showcase her versatility and talent even further.

Iqra Aziz took to her Instagram account to make the exciting announcement about her first-ever voice-acting project. With an intriguing caption, she exclaimed, 'FINALLY THE WAIT IS OVER!!!! My first-ever voice acting project???? 3rd World Studios presents the official trailer of the 3D animated feature film 'Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God.' Releasing this Eid ul Azha in 3D across cinemas in Pakistan.' This revelation has sparked anticipation not only among her fans but also within the industry itself.

'Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God,' the upcoming project, is a visually stunning 3D animated feature film that promises to be a treat for the eyes. The trailer, unveiled by 3rd World Studios, the production company behind the film, provides a captivating glimpse into the enchanting world of the movie. Scheduled for release on June 2nd this year, the highly anticipated sequel stands as Pakistan's first-ever stereoscopic 3D film.

The recently unveiled teaser for this action-packed thriller has raised expectations to new heights, promising an animation epic unlike anything seen before. The clip introduces robot police ascending the hills, seemingly in pursuit of Allahyar, his friend Hero, the chakor, and a mysterious third ally. The ensuing battle between the trio of heroes and a troop of robot-uniformed officers takes place in a futuristic, mechanized city adorned with domes and skyscrapers.

'Allahyar and the 100 Flowers of God' boasts a star-studded voice cast, with esteemed names such as Humayun Saeed, Ali Zafar, Iqra Aziz, Meera, Bushra Ansari, Nadia Jamil, Anum Zaidi, Azlan Uzair, and Azfar Jafri lending their talents to the characters. The film's soundtracks, composed by the talented Ali Zafar, Ali Noor, Sanam Marvi, Bushra and Grehen, the Band, ensure an enthralling auditory experience for the audience.

Beyond this exciting project, Iqra Aziz has made a name for herself through her leading roles in several television serials, including Socha Na Tha, Deewana, Kisay Chahoon, and many more.



