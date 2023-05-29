Arooj Aftab's Problem With 'Urdu' Singer Tag

Arooj Aftab has caused quite a stir with a tweet.

She requested her followers to refrain from associating her with Pakistani music.

She also told people not to label her as an "Urdu singer."

Arooj Aftab has caused quite a stir with a tweet in which she requested her followers to refrain from associating her with Pakistani music or labeling her as an 'Urdu singer.' The Grammy award-winning artist expressed her sentiments, questioning the need for individuals of color in the music industry to constantly be categorized based on presumed cultural roots or heritage.

Pakistani singer arooj aftab…… Urdu singer arooj aftab….. arooj Aftab’s amazing Urdu singing… like. It’s fine I guess? But can a person of color musician ever just get to be without this tag to whatever someone else is presuming is our root or heritage — arooj aftab (@arooj_aftab) May 26, 2023

This tweet led to confusion among Twitter users, as some pointed out that Arooj Aftab had gained recognition in Western countries by performing Urdu ghazals such as 'Mohabbat.'

One user noted that the term 'Urdu singer' was primarily used in English-speaking countries to identify her geographically, considering her success with Urdu lyrics in those contexts. It was a way for audiences to acknowledge her cultural background.

nobody calls you an urdu singer in pakistan. they call you that in majority english speaking countries, where your claim to fame was an urdu ghazal. your lyrics didn’t come to that audience naturally. they recognize you geographically. we all do that with foreign language music. — maryam (@maryamful) May 27, 2023 Don't get what's wrong w being called an Urdu / Pakistani singer when you're performing in US/UK etc. Obv an American singer isn't gonna be called an American singer when they're performing in US but they would in another country. Has nothing to do w being a person of color. https://t.co/kJlAnXEgwm — chaipaapa (@chaipaapa) May 27, 2023 love Arooj's music but you cannot profit off of traditional Urdu Pakistani songs and then not be associated with them. no one calls Krewella Pakistani singers, 'cause

they don't profit off of their Pakistani image. https://t.co/5oKDDTFiC3 — pillows (@grey_carnations) May 27, 2023 I’m not familiar with her work but a quick Google search tells me that covering Urdu Ghazals, sung by old Pakistani artists, is her shtick. If she loathes being associated with the tags Pakistani and Urdu then maybe giving up nods to both in her performance will be very helpful. https://t.co/jmqKNePDrQ — Eurus (@Hexatiouz) May 27, 2023

However, Arooj Aftab clarified in subsequent tweets that she was not being anti-Pakistani nor criticizing her own roots. Instead, her intention was to address the Western media's tendency to confine her within a specific geographic and linguistic framework, which ultimately leads to exclusion and oversight of her accomplishments. She expressed the frustration of being restricted to certain contexts and emphasized the need to push back against such limitations.

Oh fuckkk this tweet really awakened the “she’s anti Pakistani!!!” sentiment. Great. I’m not talking about erasing or disowning roots and heritage. while touring eu/uk at the moment, I feel like pushing back… — arooj aftab (@arooj_aftab) May 26, 2023 pushing back on being ONLY allowed to exist in a geographic and linguistic context. This makes it easy for them to other-ize, exclude us and overlook what is achieved, and to gate keep/ glass wall what is further achievable. — arooj aftab (@arooj_aftab) May 26, 2023

She further highlighted that her aim was not to erase or disown her heritage but rather to challenge the perception that artists of color should only exist within predefined boundaries. Arooj Aftab believed that this labelling often results in the 'othering' and exclusion of artists, hindering their further potential and achievements.