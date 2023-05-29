language: English
Arooj Aftab's Problem With 'Urdu' Singer Tag

Web Desk 29 May , 2023 03:16 PM

  • Arooj Aftab has caused quite a stir with a tweet.
  • She requested her followers to refrain from associating her with Pakistani music.
  • She also told people not to label her as an "Urdu singer."

Arooj Aftab has caused quite a stir with a tweet in which she requested her followers to refrain from associating her with Pakistani music or labeling her as an 'Urdu singer.' The Grammy award-winning artist expressed her sentiments, questioning the need for individuals of color in the music industry to constantly be categorized based on presumed cultural roots or heritage.

This tweet led to confusion among Twitter users, as some pointed out that Arooj Aftab had gained recognition in Western countries by performing Urdu ghazals such as 'Mohabbat.'

One user noted that the term 'Urdu singer' was primarily used in English-speaking countries to identify her geographically, considering her success with Urdu lyrics in those contexts. It was a way for audiences to acknowledge her cultural background.

However, Arooj Aftab clarified in subsequent tweets that she was not being anti-Pakistani nor criticizing her own roots. Instead, her intention was to address the Western media's tendency to confine her within a specific geographic and linguistic framework, which ultimately leads to exclusion and oversight of her accomplishments. She expressed the frustration of being restricted to certain contexts and emphasized the need to push back against such limitations.

She further highlighted that her aim was not to erase or disown her heritage but rather to challenge the perception that artists of color should only exist within predefined boundaries. Arooj Aftab believed that this labelling often results in the 'othering' and exclusion of artists, hindering their further potential and achievements.

