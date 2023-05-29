Hamoon Jadugar Says Mehwish Hayat Received Tamgha-e-Imtiaz That He Was Supposed To Receive

Haseeb revealed that he was nominated for various awards.

He revealed that the awards were already given to artist who passed away.

Haseeb admitted that he was unfamiliar with Mehwish Hayat and her work.

Numerous veteran Pakistani performers have faced immense hardships after exiting the entertainment industry. Several esteemed artists struggled to secure work and even afford essential healthcare during their later years.

Regrettably, many of these legendary figures were only recognized and honored posthumously by the State, highlighting a prevalent issue. Haseeb Pasha, known by his stage name Hamoon Jadugar from the beloved show 'Ainak Wala Jin,' is no stranger to such experiences.

Haseeb achieved immense success on television, particularly captivating children with his brilliant performance. He continued to engage with the public and young audiences through his live shows.

During a guest appearance on Hafiz Ahmed's podcast, Haseeb revealed that the Pakistan Television (PTV) administration had nominated him for an award on multiple occasions. However, every time he attended the award ceremony, he discovered that it had already been presented to a deceased artist. It was later revealed to him that Mehwish Hayat had received the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, an award he was supposed to receive several years earlier. This revelation saddened him.

Haseeb admitted that he was unfamiliar with Mehwish Hayat and her work, acknowledging his lack of knowledge about her talent. He expressed his belief that as a seasoned artist who had dedicated decades to serving Pakistan's entertainment industry, he should have received the honor before a younger artist.

Overall, Haseeb Pasha's story highlights the challenges faced by many senior artists and their desire for recognition during their lifetime for their contributions to the industry.

