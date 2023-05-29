Hamoon Jadugar Shares How Benazir Bhutto's Kids Watched 'Ainak Wala Jin' Before Pakistanis

Haseeb recently shared a fascinating detail about the show's popularity.

Benazir Bhutto is widely recognized as one of Pakistan's most renowned politicians. She made history as the country's first female Prime Minister, known for her courageous stances and charismatic leadership.

Throughout her eventful life, she encountered numerous challenges in her political career. Nevertheless, she managed to serve as the Prime Minister of Pakistan twice, following in the footsteps of her father, who had also been involved in politics. Benazir Bhutto was a mother to three children: Bilawal Zardari, Bakhtawar Zardari, and Aseefa Zardari.

Meanwhile, Haseeb Pasha, famously known for his role as Hamoon Jadugar in the popular 90s children's show 'Ainak Wala Jin,' holds a special place in the hearts of an entire generation. The show garnered widespread popularity, and interestingly, it even reached the Prime Minister's House during its airing.

Haseeb Pasha recently shared a fascinating detail about the show's popularity. He revealed that recordings of 'Ainak Wala Jin' episodes were sent to the then Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto's residence a day before they aired. This meant that Bilawal and Bakhtawar, her children, had the privilege of watching the episodes in advance before they were broadcasted nationwide.

