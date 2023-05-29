Model Hasnain Lehri Responds To Nimra Jacob’s Allegations

A physical altercation broke out between models Hasnain Lehri and Nimra Jacob.

Nimra Jacob came forward to provide a detailed account of the fight.

Hasnain, during an interview, offered his perspective on the viral fight.

Yesterday, a physical altercation broke out between models Hasnain Lehri and Nimra Jacob backstage at a fashion show, causing a significant stir on social media. The following day, Nimra Jacob came forward to provide a detailed account of her experience during the incident.

Hasnain, during an interview, offered his perspective on the viral fight with Nimra Jacob. Disputing the allegations of physical abuse made by Nimra, Hasnain stated that it was Nimra who initiated the conflict.

He emphasized, 'My family upholds strong values, and we do not engage in such trivial matters.' Hasnain also claimed that Nimra accidentally bumped into him while walking on the runway and subsequently confronted him, attempting to teach him how to walk correctly.

According to Hasnain, the situation escalated into a heated argument, with Nimra Jacob even disrespecting his late father. Hasnain further mentioned that there were numerous witnesses to the altercation, including event organizers and a choreographer, who informed him about Nimra's history of unprofessional behaviour.

Hasnain Lehri and Nimra Jacob have walked the ramp for many designers and have been the faces of many clothing brands.