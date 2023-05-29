Naimal Khawar's Latest Photo Leaves Fans Stunned As Well As Disappointed

Pakistani celebrity couple Naimal Khawar Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi enjoy immense popularity among fans

Hamza Ali Abbasi made a successful comeback with "The Legend of Maula Jatt"

Naimal's recent picture generates a mix of surprise and disappointment among her followers

Celebrity couples hold immense popularity in Pakistan, with many eagerly anticipating glimpses of their favorite pairs. Among the most adored couples is Naimal Khawar Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi. Hamza Ali Abbasi, a prominent figure in Pakistani film and television, recently made a remarkable comeback with his role in 'The Legend of Maula Jatt,' captivating the audience once again.

Now, he is preparing to return to television in the series 'Jaan e Jahan,' alongside Ayeza Khan. Naimal Khawar began her career with the film 'Verna' and gained overnight fame through the drama series 'Anaa.' However, she chose to leave the industry after marrying Hamza. Though she has hinted at a possible comeback, no official announcement has been made yet.

In recent years, Naimal Khawar has enhanced her appearance, leading netizens to speculate about potential cosmetic procedures. Sharing a new picture, Naimal's fans were both surprised and disappointed by her transformed look. Here is the latest snapshot of Naimal Khawar that sparked mixed reactions among her followers.















