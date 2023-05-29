Sabeena Farooq From 'Tere Bin' Amazes Fans With Captivating Photoshoot

Sabeena Farooq slayed it in a black silk front-open shirt.

Her outfit was decked with embroidery in shades of purple.

Sabeena pairs it with a flared sharara and a printed net dupatta.

Sabeena Farooq, a talented and captivating Pakistani actress, has been making a remarkable impact in the entertainment industry. Known for her mesmerizing beauty and remarkable acting skills, Sabeena has garnered a significant following and continues to win the hearts of admirers.

As her role as 'Haya' in Tere Bin proved her mettle in the drama industry, the starlet continues to turn heads with her online appearance too.

As her role as 'Haya' in Tere Bin proved her mettle in the drama industry, the starlet continues to turn heads with her online appearance too.

The effervescent star, known for her beauty and allure, took to social media, where she dropped new videos from her recent photoshoot for a local clothing brand.

The pictures and videos from the clip garnered massive reactions online as fans showered love on the Kashf star.

Sabeena started her career with Log Kia Kahengay and was last seen in Moray Saiyaan, Janaan, Awaiz, Tere Bin, and Mohlat.