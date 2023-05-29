Sarah Khan And Falak Shabir Shares Unseen Pictures With Daughter

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir enjoy a peaceful vacation in Baku

The couple prioritizes quality time with their little one during the trip

Falak Shabir shares their travel experience through a vlog on his YouTube channel

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are highly endearing Pakistani celebrities, with Falak renowned for their exceptional singing talent and Sarah Khan admired for her outstanding acting prowess. The couple got married in July 2020 and they are blessed with a charming daughter named Alyana Falak, who is mischievous and full of energy. Alyana Falak thoroughly enjoys accompanying her parents on their travels.

The glamorous celebrities Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir recently enjoyed a peaceful getaway in Baku, Azerbaijan, accompanied by their adorable daughter Alyana Falak.

The couple cherished quality time together, devoting much of their attention to their little one. Sarah Khan delighted fans by sharing unseen pictures of their journey, including moments from their flight, while Falak Shabir documented their experience through a vlog on his YouTube channel.

Both celebrities expressed their fondness for the short trip, and Falak also shared captivating images from a remarkable Chinese restaurant in Dubai. Take a glimpse at these exclusive snapshots gathered from their Instagram posts and vlog.























