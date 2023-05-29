Sarah Khan Shares Photos With Daughter From Baku & Dubai

Sarah and Falak, along with their daughter Alyana, travelled to Baku, Azerbaijan.

They indulged in a serene vacation.

They were seen cherishing precious moments with their little one.

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir, the incredibly adorable Pakistani celebrities, are known for their respective talents. Falak is renowned for their brilliant singing skills, while Sarah Khan is admired for her outstanding acting prowess. The couple tied the knot in July 2020 and have been blessed with an adorable daughter named Alyana Falak, who is lively and full of energy. Alyana Falak thoroughly enjoys travelling with her parents.

Recently, the stunning couple, Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir, along with their beautiful daughter Alyana Falak, embarked on a trip to Baku, Azerbaijan. They indulged in a serene vacation, cherishing precious moments with their little one. Sarah Khan shared some unseen pictures with her daughter during their flight, offering a glimpse into their journey.

On the other hand, Falak Shabir documented their experiences in a vlog on his YouTube channel. Both celebrities thoroughly enjoyed their short trip, with Falak also sharing a few pictures from a delightful Chinese restaurant in Dubai.

On the work front, Sarah Khan has been involved in various projects, including lead roles in popular drama serials. Her notable works include 'Sabaat,' where she portrayed the character of Miraal, a complex and compelling role that garnered critical acclaim. Additionally, she has been seen in dramas like 'Belapur Ki Dayan,' 'Mere Bewafa,' 'Bela Pur Ki Dayan,' and 'Nazr-e-Bad,' where she showcased her versatility as an actress.