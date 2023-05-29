Al-Qadir Trust Case: Fawad, Khattak, Rashid & Asad Called By NAB

Fawad, Khattak & Rashid summoned tomorrow by NAB in Al-Qadir Trust case

Asad Umar has been summoned on May 31

Earlier, Rashid summoned on May 24 but his lawyer appeared.

LAHORE: Former PTI leader Fawad Hussain, Pervaiz Khattak and Sheikh Rashid have been summoned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Al-Qadir Trust case.

Former federal information minister Fawad Hussain, former defence minister Pervaiz Khattak Sheikh Rashid have been called tomorrow whereas former PTI leader Asad Umar has been summoned on May 31.

Earlier, Sheikh Rasheed was summoned on May 24 but his lawyer appeared.

It is pertinent to mention here, PTI chief Imran Khan was also arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises Al-Qadir Trust case on May 9, where he was present for the hearings of two cases. The arrest of Imran Khan caused worst violence across the country.

Five years ago when the National Crime Agency (NCA) of the United Kingdom agreed to a settlement worth £190 million with the family of property tycoon Malik Riaz.

According to the statement released by the NCA, the settlement included a UK property — 1 Hyde Park Place, London, W2 2LH — valued at approximately £50 million and all of the funds landed in the frozen accounts of Malik Riaz.

The first record of the NCA’s move to probe the property and assets belonging to Riaz in the UK surfaced in December 2018, shortly after the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) came to power. The crime agency in a press release dated Aug 14, 2019 stated: “The NCA has been granted freezing orders on eight bank accounts containing a total of more than £100 million, which is suspected to have derived from bribery and corruption in an overseas nation. Approximately £20m held by a linked individual was frozen following a hearing in December 2018.”

Earlier that year, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had accepted Riaz’s offer of Rs460bn as settlement dues by his real estate firm, Bahria Town Ltd, after it was found to have illegally acquired thousands of acres of land on Karachi’s outskirts in district Malir.