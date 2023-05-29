ATC Rejects Khadija Shah’s Plea For Medical Examination, Family Visit

ATC rejected plea seeking medical examination of Khadija Shah.

The court denied Khadija Shah permission to meet her family.

Khadija Shah is in Kot Lakhpat Jail for identity parade till May 30.

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Monday rejected a plea seeking a medical examination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporter Khadija Shah.

She is considered the prime suspect in the attack on the Lahore Corps Commander's House, known as Jinnah House on May 9. She is currently imprisoned at the Kot Lakhpat Jail.

ATC judge Abhar Gul announced the verdict reserved earlier today and also denied permission for Shah's family to meet her. The court said the petition was filed on the basis of media news. Not everything in the news is true, don't pay attention to propaganda, the judge said.

The fashion designer’s counsel said there were reports that Shah’s health had worsened in jail. The lawyer pleaded with the court to seek her medical report from the jail authorities and allow her family to meet her in jail.

Her lawyer apprised the court that Shah’s family has not been allowed to meet her family since she was arrested. The court reserved its decision after hearing the arguments of the petitioner.

Earlier today, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that Khadija Shah was still in jail and her identity parade was ongoing.

The chief minister was responding to a question about Shah’s whereabouts after claims that she had been released after tendering an apology and given preferential treatment.

Speaking with journalists in Lahore, Naqvi denied reports of mistreatment of women in jail after PTI made claims that female party leaders and workers were being abused during custody in jails across Punjab.

CM Naqvi said the women have been dealt with in accordance with the law. He claimed the PTI is resorting to propaganda regarding women being mistreated in prisons. He said 32 women belonging to PTI were arrested and only eleven are still in jail.

Last week, the ATC handed over Khadija Shah in custody to the police on its request for an identification parade in jail till May 30.

Shah was brought to the court with her face covered in a black cloth and was presented before an ATC judge after being made to wait in the police van for more than an hour. She was also only allowed to meet her husband in the courtroom. As per court directives, Shah will be presented on May 30 again.

She would be investigated by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anoosh Masood. The police officer said she meet Khadija Shah in jail and asked about her well-being.