‘Fascist’ Govt Has One-point Agenda To Crush PTI: Imran

Imran Khan said the government has a one-point agenda to crush the PTI.

He said the government is worse than General Musharraf’s martial law.

He said the Pakisani economy is going into a free fall.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan expressed concern over the economy and said the incumbent government has a one-point agenda to crush the party.

3 He said the Pakisani economy is going into a free fall. 3 Imran Khan said the government has a one-point agenda to crush the PTI. 3 He said the government is worse than General Musharraf’s martial law.

In a tweet, the former prime minister termed the government “worse than General Musharraf’s martial law” and claimed that the federal coalition’s “one-point agenda is to crush the PTI”.

'With complete disregard for the rule of law, this fascist govt - far worse than General Musharraf's martial law, has a one point agenda which is to crush PTI.'

“Meanwhile, Pak economy is going into a free fall. Dollar is at Rs. 315 in the open market, while for non CNIC holders the rate is between Rs 320-325. The gap between the official rate & open market rate is Rs30/$,” he added.

He said the dollarization of economy means no local or foreign investment into the country, which will result into contraction of the GDP and worse, lead to hyperinflation.

“The PDM leaders have billions of dollars stashed abroad, and understandably they are not pushed, he added.

“The question is, how on earth is the Pakistani establishment allowing the country to head towards a complete economic meltdown?” he asked.