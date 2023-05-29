Former MPs, Leaders From Faisalabad Quit PTI

Ex-MPs Chaudhry Ali Akhtar, Shakeel Shahid & other leaders quit PTI

They condenms the May 9 inicdents and support the army

Maintain they had good time with PTI

FAISALABAD: Former PTI MPs Chaudhry Ali Akhtar, Shakeel Shahid and leaders Ehtsham Javed, and Rana Zahid Mehmood have quitted the party and condemned the May 9 incidents.

Addressing a press conference, here on Monday, former MPs Chaudhry Ali Akhtar, Shakeel Shahid and leader Ehtsham Javed and leader Rana Zahid and others announced their separation from the PTI.

Chaudhry Ali Akhtar strongly condemned the events of May 9.

He said, “We are all like-minded group,” adding that “We had a good time with PTI.”

Akhtar said that they never had a military mind and the events of May 9 were very surprising for them too.

He added that they were not trained like that by family and they decided to support the army.

He maintained that they had all decided together and they were no longer part of PTI.



