Govt Scheme Pilgrims Begin Journey From Madinah To Perform Hajj Rituals In Makkah

A total of 179,200 Pakistani pilgrims are expected to perform Hajj.

The mission is committed to ensuring a smooth and meaningful experience for the pilgrims.

The last flight carrying Pakistani pilgrims is scheduled to depart for Saudi Arabia on June 21.

A group of 773 pilgrims who had completed their eight-day stay in Madinah Munawwarah embarked on their journey to Makkah Mukarma via road on Monday morning.

These pilgrims, who arrived in Madinah on May 21 through three flights, are now preparing to continue their sacred journey to the holy city of Makkah.

The Pakistan Hajj Mission in Madinah is taking proactive measures to support and guide the pilgrims.

They encourage the pilgrims to use the mission's toll-free helpline at 800 11 666 22 for any assistance they may need during their pilgrimage.

For further contact information, pilgrims can obtain the details for Makkah Mukarma at 02 5500426, for Jeddah at 02 6670980, and for Madinah Munawwarah at 04-8250789 and 04-8250782.

Approximately 81,230 pilgrims will participate in Hajj through the government scheme, while the rest will be facilitated by private tour operators according to the arrangements made by the authorities.

