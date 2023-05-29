Gujranwala ATC To Indict Rana Sana In Chief Secretary Threatening Case On June 28

ATC accepted Rana’s plea of exemption from appearance.

Hearing adjourned till June 28.

Case against the minister was lodged in Gujrat Police Station.

A Gujranwala Special Anti-Terrorism Court to indict Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in Chief Secretary threatening case on June 28.

The court heard the case against Rana Sana, lodged in Gujrat Industrial Area Police Station under the provisions of terrorism.

Sanaullah’s lawyer appeared on his behalf and requested exemption from appearance.

The court accepted the plea and adjourned the hearing till June 28.

On June 28, ATC will indict Rana Sana in the case.