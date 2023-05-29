Islamic Finance Can Play Important Role In Economic Development: Ishaq Dar

Says Islamic finance has the capacity to tackle the challenges.

Further noted that Islamic finance is one of the fastest-growing sectors worldwide.

International Assets of Global Islamic Finance will reach $5.9 trillion by 2026, Dar said.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar highlighted on Monday that Islamic finance has the capacity to tackle the challenges of extreme poverty and enhance shared prosperity.

3 International Assets of Global Islamic Finance will reach $5.9 trillion by 2026, Dar said. 3 Says Islamic finance has the capacity to tackle the challenges. 3 Further noted that Islamic finance is one of the fastest-growing sectors worldwide.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the International Conference on Islamic Capital Market in Islamabad, Dar stated that major financial markets provide strong evidence that Islamic finance has already been integrated into the global financial system.

He further noted that Islamic finance is one of the fastest-growing sectors worldwide, serving as an effective means for financing and development.

International Assets of Global Islamic Finance that were $4 Trillion in 2021, will be at $5.9 trillion by 2026; said Ishaq Dar.

Added, global assets of Islamic finance are growing at 17% per annum and that two out of 10 largest Islamic banks in South Asia are in Pakistan.

FM also stated that the volume of Islamic finance in Pakistan is 42 billion dollars, while the size of assets of Islamic banking in Pakistan is 7200 billion rupees.

“The State Bank is trying hard to promote Islamic finance in Pakistan,” said Ishaq Dar.

Additionally, State Bank Governor Jamil Ahmed emphasized the significance of Islamic banking and highlighted that the global Islamic capital market assets amount to $3 trillion, with a 31% share in the international conventional market.

Acknowledging the need for a regulatory framework, education, and awareness, Ahmed mentioned the government's establishment of a steering committee aiming for an interest-free economy by 2027.

He also recognized the potential role of sukuk in the development of the Islamic capital market.

SECP Chairman Akif Saeed, in agreement, stated that important measures have been taken to promote the Islamic financial system in the country, including the establishment of a new window by SECP to support Islamic finance products.

Saeed emphasized the necessity of government support for the growth of the Islamic capital market.