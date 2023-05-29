Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan Mull Over Forming New Party: Sources

Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday held a reception in honour of Jahangir

LAHORE: Senior politicians and former Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leaders Jahangir Khan Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan have started mulling over forming a new political party after many PTI leaders announced to quit their party, Bol News reported quoting sources as saying.

Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday held a reception in honour of Jahangir Tareen and his associates. Current and former personalities belonging to the PTI also attended the event in Lahore. Former PM’s advisor Aon Chaudhry also attended the luncheon at Abdul Aleem Khan’s residence.

As per the sources, the participants said they should form a new political party instead of making a pressure group as the new party would be able to better protect rights of the people. Many more PTI leaders were going to abandon the party, so they should be provided a new platform, they said.

The sources said Jahangir Tareen would soon announce the new party in a press conference with political leaders. He would be accompanied by the PTI leaders who have announced dissociation with the PTI, the sources said.

Jahangir Tareen would soon register the new party with the Election Commission of Pakistan, they said.