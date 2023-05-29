Jinnah House Attack: JIT Summons Imran Khan Tomorrow

JIT has summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

He has been summoned to DIG Investigation Office on May 30.

He will be probed on the attack at Jinnah House and Askari Tower.

LAHORE: The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe the attack on Jinnah House and Askari Tower has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Jinnah House, which was the residence of the Corps Commander Lahore, was ransacked during violent protests triggered after the arrest of the PTI chief on May 9.

According to reports, the JIT formed by the government has gathered enough evidence suggesting that the attack occurred under a planned conspiracy to attack military installations.

The JIT headed by DIG Kamran Adil has summoned Imran Khan to appear on Tuesday at 4 PM (tomorrow) to DIG Investigation Office in Qila Gujjar Singh.

The Punjab government has formed 10 different JITs on the incidents of May 9. Imran Khan is named in the cases in Sarwar Road, Shadman and Race Course police stations.

He will be interrogated for his involvement in the mayhem and chaos caused during violent protests. Investigation officers have already gathered evidence from several of the arrested accused that they were contact with Zaman Park during the incident.

Several PTI leaders and workers are reportedly involved in the attack on Jinnah House after they entered the vicinity to protest against the arrest of Imran Khan on May 9. The civilian and military leadership have vowed to arrest and punish the accused involved in the incident.

The anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has allowed handing over 16 suspects allegedly involved in the attack to the military’s commanding officer to prosecute them under the Army Act. They were named in two separate cases filed in connection with the attack.

On Saturday, the Punjab Home Department constituted five Joint Investigation Teams (JIT) to probe vandalism and arson at Jinnah House and other installation

According to a notification issued by the department, SSP Investigation Iqbal Town Aqeela Niaz Naqvi has been appointed as the convener of the JIT.

The JIT includes four other officers of the police force and will conduct investigation in case FIR No.108/23 in several sections registered on May 13 under PPC,7-ATA 1997 in the Sarwar Road police station.

Two JITs have been formed with City Division SP Investigation Dr Raza Tanveer as convener. One has been constituted with five other officers as members after a case was registered in the Mughalpura police station while another has been formed with four members in a case registered at the Sarwar Road police station.

The fourth JIT will be led by Sadar Division SP Investigation Abdul Hanan with four officers as members in case registered on May 12 in the Gulberg police station.

The convener of the fifth JIT will be Lahore Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Dr Anoosh Masood who will be joined by four officers in a case registered at the Gulberg police station.