Naegleria Claims Two Lives In Karachi

Director Health Karachi urged citizens to add chlorine to water tanks.

Last year there were five deaths from Naegleria.

Naegleria can cause a rare and devastating infection of the brain

Karachi on Monday reported two deaths from a brain-eating amoeba – Naegleria.

32-year-old Gulshan from Qayyumabad and 45-year-old Muhammad Asif of Surjani Town fell victim to this fatal disease.

Director of Health Karachi Dr. Abdul Hameed Jumani confirmed the deaths from Naegleria.

He directed authorities and citizens to add chlorine to the water tanks.

Symptoms include headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, neck stiffness, altered mental status, and seizures.

In 2022, five deaths were reported from Naegleria.

Naegleria can cause a rare and devastating infection of the brain and is commonly found in warm freshwater (lakes, rivers) and soil.

Besides, Naegleria usually infects when contaminated water enters through the nose and infections may rarely occur from inadequately chlorinated swimming pool water or heated and contaminated tap water).

While you cannot get infected from swallowing water contaminated with Naegleria.







