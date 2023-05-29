Nawaz Sharif, Jahangir Tareen Can Appeal Disqualification As SC Bill Becomes Law

Nawaz Sharif and Jahangir Tareen can appeal against their disqualification within 60 days.

Supreme Court (Review of Judgements and Orders) Act 2023 has been enforced.

Nawaz Sharif was disqualified in the Panama Papers case in 2017.

ISLAMABAD: PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and former PTI leader Jahangir Tareen have a chance to overturn their disqualifications after the Supreme Court (Review of Judgements and Orders) Act 2023 became law.

Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan apprised the court that the bill has come into effect and the review petition will have to be heard by a larger bench.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial was heading a three-member hearing a review plea against the apex court's order for holding elections in Punjab on May 14.

During the hearing, the AGP raised objections to the bench, highlighting that the Supreme Court (Review of Judgements and Orders) Bill 2023 had become law after receiving the president’s assent.

He also submitted a notification in court, signed by the president, stating, “The Supreme Court (Review of Judgements and Orders) Bill, 2023 is assented to, as advised by the prime minister.”

After the new law, the Supreme Court will hear the appeals in the review petitions of the cases under original jurisdiction of Article 184 of the Constitution.

Nawaz Sharif and Jahangir Tareen will also appeal against their disqualification sentences within 60 days. Both were disqualified under Article 62(1)(f) – which states that the head of government and lawmakers should be “sadiq and ameen” (truthful and honest).

Nawaz was disqualified from holding public office by the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case in November 2017. Just a month later, Tareen, a close confidant of PTI Chairman Imran Khan at the time, was disqualified in a case for not declaring his assets to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The last four sections of the Act also give the right to the aggrieved against whom judgments and orders were made before the commencement of the law provided they file a review petition within 60 days of the commencement of this Act.

The bill gives the right to appoint counsel and empowers the review petitioner to appoint any lawyer of the apex court of his choice to challenge the court ruling. It gives the right to file a review petition on judgments and orders made prior to the commencement of the Act provided that the review petition is filed within sixty days.

It also states that the review petition may be filed within sixty days of the passing of the original order. The Act to override other laws, rules, or regulations for the time being against the judgment of any court including the Supreme Court and a high court.