PM Congratulates Tayyip Erdogan For Being Re-elected As President Of Turkey

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on being re-elected in the presidential elections.

In his Twitter message, Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again for winning the historic election of the President of the Republic of Turkey. He is one of few world leaders whose politics has been anchored in public service. He has been a pillar of strength for the oppressed Muslims and a fervent voice for their inalienable rights.

“His presidential victory and that of AKP in parliamentary elections is significant in so many ways, reflecting the trust and confidence of the Turkish people in his dynamic leadership. The bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkey will continue to stay on an upward trajectory. I keenly look forward to working with him to further deepen our strategic partnership in line with the excellent brotherhood between our two peoples.”

It should be noted that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won the final stage of Turkey's presidential election and was re-elected as president for the next five years.