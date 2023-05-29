PML-Q, JI Urge Talks To Solve Country's Problems

PML-Q, JI term talks as solution to country's problems

Deputy Amir JI Liaquat Baloch calls on PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain

They agree politicians will have to unite, think for country

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q and Jamaat-e-Islami have termed the talks as a solution to the country's problems and advised the politicians to unite and think for the country.

Deputy Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Liaquat Baloch called on PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his the latter residence, here on Monday.

Both the leaders said that the holding of elections in time is indispensable for political stability.

PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that the events of May 9 must be condemned as much as it could be.

They agreed that politicians would have to unite and think for the country.

Baloch said that for political stability, it is important that the election be held in time as all problems can be solved only through dialogue.

Inflation and unemployment in the country have made it impossible for the people to survive.