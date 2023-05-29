Shehbaz Forms Body To Finalise Budget Proposals To Give Relief To The Poor

Committee will finalise suggestions to provide facilities & relief to the poor

Main objective of committee is to provide relief to common man

Committee will also suggest further reduction in prices of petroleum products

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a committee headed by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif to finalise budget proposals to make it people-friendly and give relief to the poor.

Sources said that the committee, which will consist of Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Musadik Malik, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Dr. Jahanzeb, Shaza Fatima, Ahmed Umair, Asif Mir and other officials of the Ministry of Finance, Planning and related ministries, would finalise the suggestions to provide facilities and relief to the poor segment of the society.

According to the sources, the main objective of the committee is to provide relief to the common man and provide facilities to them. The committee will formulate its recommendations before the budget of the financial year 2023-24.

The sources said that measures would be proposed to provide relief to labourers, small farmers and lower rank employees.

The committee will also suggest further reduction in the prices of petroleum products, balancing the prices of essential commodities, agricultural commodities, fertilizers, agricultural seeds and other measures to provide relief to small farmers in the agriculture sector.