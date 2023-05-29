SSP Masood Denies Mistreatment Of Women At Kot Lakhpat Jail

SSP Lahore Investigation Anoosh Masood visited Kot Lakhpat Jail

She said there was no question of mistreatment of women.

She confirmed there were 10 PTI women activists at the jail.

LAHORE: Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Investigation Anoosh Masood has claimed that there is no question of the mistreatment of women prisoners arrested over the May 9 incidents.

The police officer’s statement comes after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan alleged women activists were being mistreated and abused inside jails.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, SSP Masood said she and the Lahore deputy commissioner visited Kot Lakhpat jail to oversee the situation.

“We met everyone separately and questioned them (over any mistreatment),” she said. “I also met Khadija Shah and spoke to her about how she is being treated in jail.”

She said the prisoners were being provided beds and allowed to bring clothes from home. She added that every prisoner was being provided medicines even those with breathing and skin issues.

“There is a medical officer present all the time,” SSP Masood said. “I would like to categorically state that the jail only has female staff only.”

She said the reports about the mistreatment of women are a fabrication. SSP Masood said she met all the women individually and they faced no problem in jail.

She said there are doctors and psychologists inside the jail and a special gynaecologist is also present. She added there is a library inside and books are being given to the women to read.

SSP Anoosh Masood has said that men cannot enter the area that houses cells of female prisoners at the Kot Lakhpat Jail. “It’s only for the females,” she said. “There is no entry of males.”

She confirmed that there are 10 PTI women activists imprisoned in Kot Lakhpat Jail. “Whatever is being spread (on social media) is sheer propaganda,” SSP Masood concluded.

Imran claims women mistreated

A day earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of the mistreatment of female workers of his party arrested in the aftermath of May 9 incidents.

In a video address, the former prime minister claimed to receive complaints of mistreatment and sexual assault against women in various jails apart from Adiala.

However, he added that the crackdown on women was to prevent him from taking part in politics. He said such tactics are deplorable in a country where half of the population comprises of women.

Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir dismissed allegations of mistreatment towards women involved in the events of May 9, calling them 'false and misleading'.

In a statement, the minister said there is no mistreatment of women arrested for their involvement in the May 9 terrorist attacks. In an apparent reference to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said a political party is spreading toxic propaganda about women for its nefarious purposes.

He stressed that the women imprisoned in Punjab jails were being treated in accordance with the law. He said the police are handling the jail women with courtesy and adhering to legal procedures.