Supreme Court Larger Bench To Hear SC Bill On June 1

Eight-member larger bench will hear the case on June 1.

Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 has become law.

AGP Mansoor said only a larger bench can hear the review petition.

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023, has been fixed for hearing in the Supreme Court on June 1.

An 8-member larger bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan will hear the case on June 1. The court has issued notices to concerned parties in the case.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan adjourned the hearing on the review petition of the Election Commission of Pakistan as the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan apprised the court that the bill has come into effect.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial was heading a three-member bench comprising of Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar on the review pleas against the apex court order for holding elections in Punjab on May 14.

During the hearing, the AGP raised objections to the bench, highlighting that the Supreme Court (Review of Judgements and Orders) Bill 2023 had become law after receiving the president’s assent. He said with the new law in place, only a larger bench would be able to hear the review plea.

He also submitted a notification, signed by the president, in court. The notification says: “The Supreme Court (Review of Judgements and Orders) Bill, 2023 is assented to, as advised by the prime minister.”

CJP Bandial remarked that the court would resume hearing a series of petitions challenging the judicial commission formed by the government. He said the chief justice has the authority to appoint judges to the judicial commission.

The chief justice said the new law would be discussed during a hearing on Thursday (June 1) pertaining to the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023. He said the court is aware of new law, saying situation will become interesting.

Later, the three-member bench adjourned the hearing on the electoral watchdog’s review petition on the Punjab election date.

The law was passed by both the Senate and National Assembly earlier this month. It calls for ensuring the fundamental right to justice by providing for review of the Supreme Court’s judgements and orders in the exercise of the apex court’s original jurisdiction as described in Article 184 of the Constitution.



