Westerly Winds Likely To Lash Showers In Country, Upper Parts Of Sindh

No chances of rain in Karachi.

Climate of post city to remain hot and humid.

The maximum temperature is likely to be recorded at 36 to 38 degrees Celsius today.

The Meteorology Department has predicted a series of westerly winds to prevail in Pakistan, with rain expected in all the provinces today.

3 The maximum temperature is likely to be recorded at 36 to 38 degrees Celsius today. 3 No chances of rain in Karachi. 3 Climate of post city to remain hot and humid.

Under the rain system, upper parts of Sindh are expected to receive rain today.

While, there is no possibility of heavy rain in Karachi from this system.

While, Bahria Town, outskirts of the city may receive rain.

The climate in Karachi will remain hot and humid as the maximum temperature is likely to be recorded at 36 to 38 degrees Celsius.

While, the minimum temperature was recorded at 29 degrees Celsius.

The humidity ratio in the air is a record 66%, while the westerly wind are blowing in the city at a speed of 12 km per hour.