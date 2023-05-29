Yasmin Rashid Sent To Jail, Mehmoodur Rasheed On Remand Over May 9 Vandalism

ATC send Dr Yasmin Rashid sent to jail on judicial remand.

Court extended remand of Mehmood-urRasheed

They are accused of vandalizing the Shahdman police station.

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and sent Dr Yasmin Rashid to jail in May 9 vandalism case.

The ATC extended Mehmood-ur-Rasheed’s physical remand by two days after receiving a request from police to interrogate to PTI leader. Police told the court that they wanted to investigate Rasheed in a case for vandalizing and setting fire to the Shadman police station.

Speaking to media after his court appearance, the former Punjab minister reiterated that he stood firm with PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his party.

He lamented the police action against 'thousands of innocent people, including youth, students, and professionals' and said they are being treated inhumanely and new cases are being lodged against him.

On the other hand, Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) rejected the police’s request for Dr Yasmin Rashid’s physical remand and sent her to jail on judicial remand.

She is accused in a case of vandalizing and setting fire to Shadman police station after the arrest of Imran Khan on May 9. Dr Yasmin Rashid was produced in the court from jail

Police requested to be granted physical remand of Dr Yasmin Rashid in the new case. Police asked the court to summon Dr Yasmin Rashid from jail for investigation. She was produced on court orders and remanded in judicial custody.

PTI leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mahmoodur Rashid and Omar Sarfraz Cheema expressed their resolve to never quit the party or betray its chairman Imran Khan.

Last week on Thursday, police produced them before an anti-terrorism court on expiry of their physical remand in cases relating to the May 9 violent protests.

The police requested the court to extend their physical remand and grant custody to complete the investigation. However, the presiding judge denied police further custody and sent them to jail on judicial remand.

Responding to the media queries about PTI leaders quitting the party, Dr Yasmin said she was not going anywhere and will never leave her party. “I stand by my party and leader,” she maintained.

Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed Rashid also vowed to stand by the PTI and Imran Khan. “I cannot even think of leaving PTI or Imran Khan,” he said.

He refused to comment if he was facing pressure but reiterated that he could not think of quitting the party. He said all cases against him were bogus and fabricated. Regarding other arrested leaders leaving the party after coming out of jail, he said they could not sustain the pressure.

Former Governor Punjab Omar Sarfaraz Cheem said he was an ideological worker and would never part ways with the party. He said his commitment to the party and Imran Khan was unyielding.