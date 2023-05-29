King Charles Has Left Buckingham Palace Staff Feeling Frozen By Turning Off The Heating

King Charles III's commitment to energy conservation has caused discomfort among Buckingham Palace staff.

The new ruler of Britain is reportedly turning off the heating in the palace to save energy, causing uneasiness among the staff.

Prince Harry mentioned in the documentary that Prince Charles is particular about turning off lights.

King Charles III's commitment to energy conservation has resulted in the staff at Buckingham Palace experiencing discomfort.

According to reports, the new ruler of Britain is said to be switching off the heating in the palace property as a means to conserve energy. This decision has caused discomfort among the staff members.

3 Prince Harry mentioned in the documentary that Prince Charles is particular about turning off lights. 3 King Charles III's commitment to energy conservation has caused discomfort among Buckingham Palace staff. 3 The new ruler of Britain is reportedly turning off the heating in the palace to save energy, causing uneasiness among the staff.

According to a source cited by The Times, there have been observations regarding a decrease in water temperature at the palace pool. Several individuals who have used the pool have noticed a significant drop in its warmth. They were informed that the monarch had instructed the heating to be turned down.

Prince Harry and Prince William have reportedly acknowledged their father's particular habit of frequently turning off lights, referring to it as his 'OCD,' or obsessive-compulsive behavior. This new development of the monarch turning off the heating aligns with their previous comments about their father's inclination towards energy conservation.

In the documentary 'Prince, Son, and Heir: Charles at 70,' Prince Harry mentioned that his father, Prince Charles, is known for being particular about turning off lights.

Prince Harry also expressed in the documentary that he has adopted his father's habit of being conscious about turning off lights. He mentioned that his wife, referring to Meghan Markle, sometimes questions the need to turn off the lights, particularly when it's already dark.

'I go, 'We only need one light; we don't need like six', and all of a sudden, it becomes a habit, and those small habit changes he's making, every single person can do. And I think that's one of the key lessons, certainly, that I felt that he taught us.'

Prince William also remarked, 'I'm aware that I now have a significant obsession with light switches, which is unfortunate.'