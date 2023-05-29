King Charles Urges Britons To Embrace 'Backbone' For His 'Tragic' Coronation

The 'tragic' crowning of King Charles calls for more 'backbone.'

In a joint interview with Ben Ofoedu for Express.co.uk, Ryan-Mark states: Many famous people, like 'A lot of celebrities - I think Harry Styles was asked to perform and a few others - they might have turned down the opportunity to perform at the concert because they listened to their woke fans who are about 13 years old and they all hate the king because they think it's fashionable.

'The king was also the subject of a TikTok trend.'

'You can't be proud of where you come from if it's in the UK.

'You can't wear the flag because it's synonymous with colonialism, fascism and jingoism. I think that's a real tragedy,' he continues. The TV star, however, asked the singers to get 'backbone' and support the British monarchy.

Ryan-Mark added: 'I'm just fed up with it. Not enough people speak up about it because they don't want to get cancelled, they want to save their careers. They don't want to get attacked online by trolls, but they need to get a backbone.'