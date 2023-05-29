language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Friend Responds To The Phillip Schofield Scandal

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Friend Responds To The Phillip Schofield Scandal

Web Desk 29 May , 2023 12:09 AM

Open In App
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Friend Responds To The Phillip Schofield Scandal
  • Omid Scobie, a friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and a royal expert, responded to the scandal involving Phillip Schofield.
  • He emphasized the need for those who have committed serious crimes to lose their protective shield.
  • Scobie tweeted a concise message, advocating for prioritizing morals over money.

Prince Harry

Scobie tweeted a concise message, advocating for prioritizing morals over money. 3

Scobie tweeted a concise message, advocating for prioritizing morals over money.

Omid Scobie, a friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and a royal expert, responded to the scandal involving Phillip Schofield. 3

Omid Scobie, a friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and a royal expert, responded to the scandal involving Phillip Schofield.

He emphasized the need for those who have committed serious crimes to lose their protective shield. 3

He emphasized the need for those who have committed serious crimes to lose their protective shield.

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

689,395,665[+0*]

DEATHS

6,883,562[+0*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,995[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story