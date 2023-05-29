Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Friend Responds To The Phillip Schofield Scandal

- Omid Scobie, a friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and a royal expert, responded to the scandal involving Phillip Schofield.
- He emphasized the need for those who have committed serious crimes to lose their protective shield.
- Scobie tweeted a concise message, advocating for prioritizing morals over money.
Prince Harry
Scobie tweeted a concise message, advocating for prioritizing morals over money.
Omid Scobie, a friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and a royal expert, responded to the scandal involving Phillip Schofield.
He emphasized the need for those who have committed serious crimes to lose their protective shield.
End of Article
- READ MORE NEWS ON
- Meghan Markle
- Phillip Schofield scandal
- Prince harry
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
689,395,665[+0*]
DEATHS
6,883,562[+0*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,995[+0*]
DEATHS
30,660[+0*]