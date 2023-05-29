Prince Harry's Police Security Loss Is

The High Court in London's decision on Prince Harry's police protection case.

It is "totally wrong," according to royal expert Richard Atich.

This month, the royal couple encountered a security difficulty when they were embroiled in a car.

As the High Court in London decided last week on his police protection case against the British government, Prince Harry suffered a legal setback. On trips home, the Duke of Sussex wouldn't be able to afford private security for his family.

The security concerns of the Sussexes need to be addressed in both the U.K. and America, according to royal expert Richard Atich, who told Us Weekly that the judge's decision is 'totally wrong.'

3 This month, the royal couple encountered a security difficulty when they were embroiled in a car. 3 The High Court in London's decision on Prince Harry's police protection case. 3 It is "totally wrong," according to royal expert Richard Atich.

Aitch told the publication, “It’s just absolutely ridiculous and completely mind-baffling,” Although the royal expert opposed tax payers paying for the royal couple's protection, he said that Harry, as a prominent member of the royal family, should have the ability to employ security 'regardless of whether he serves the crown or not.'





When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle resigned from their positions as senior working royals in 2020, they lost their security detail, which also surprised the Duke. He also criticized the Firm for failing to revoke his uncle Prince Andrew's security powers in the wake of the sexual assault allegations.

This month, when returning from an award ceremony to a friend's private apartment in New York, the royal couple encountered a security difficulty. When they were embroiled in a 'near-catastrophic car chase' by 'highly aggressive paparazzi,' Doria Ragland and Meghan's mother were also there, according to their spokeswoman.

'The concern here is that you have a high-profile couple in the public eye with severe public interest in them,' the expert stated in reference to the event.

He added, “And the paparazzi will do anything to gain their photos or follow them to confirm locations they’re visiting, who they’re meeting with to create that story that’s needed in the media. And of course, it very much becomes a state of cat and mouse.”

