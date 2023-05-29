Vinicius Jr Joins Brazil's Roaster For Friendlies

Vinicius Jr receives first call-up to the Brazilian national team.

United's Joelinton and three other players receive their first call-up.

The Brazilian FA is considering options for a permanent manager after Tite's departure.

After receiving racial insults during a match at Valencia earlier this month, Real Madrid striker Vinicius Junior was one of 23 players called to Brazil's roster on Sunday for friendlies against Guinea and Senegal. This is his first call-up to the national team.

3 The Brazilian FA is considering options for a permanent manager after Tite's departure. 3 Vinicius Jr receives first call-up to the Brazilian national team. 3 United's Joelinton and three other players receive their first call-up.

The matches against the two African nations are a part of Brazil's anti-racism campaign in favor of Vinicius Jr., 22, who last week was subjected to racial taunts from supporters, making it the tenth time this season that he has received such treatment in La Liga.

On June 17, Senegal will play Guinea in Lisbon, while on June 18, five-time world winners Brazil will play Guinea in Barcelona.

Four players, including Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton, were called up for the first time in the roster that interim Brazil manager Ramon Menezes unveiled.

'There is always room in the national team for players performing well,' Menezes, who coaches the Under-20 team currently playing at the World Cup in Argentina, told a press conference.

'But you'll notice that in every position there are players who played at the World Cup, which is important so they can provide support for those who are being called up for the first time.

The other newcomers called up are the defenders Vanderson, Nino, and Ayrton Lucas.

Since Tite quit leading the nation's squad following the World Cup, Menezes has served as interim manager. Carlo Ancelotti of Real Madrid has been sought after by the Brazilian FA to fill the position, but the Italian has stated he will honor the final year of his club contract.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Vanderson (Monaco), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Ayrton Lucas (Flamengo), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris St Germain), Ibanez (Roma), Nino (Fluminense)

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton (both Newcastle United), Andre (Fluminense), Casemiro (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham United), Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras)

Forwards: Malcom (Zenit), Pedro (Flamengo), Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur), Rony (Palmeiras), Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior (both Real Madrid)