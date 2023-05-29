Arsalan Ash Secures Back-to-Back Victory At Combo Breaker

Arsalan Ash wins Combo Breaker for the second consecutive year

Arsalan Ash shared the news on Twitter

Combo Breaker is a community-focused brand that organizes conventions

Arsalan Ash, the leading Esports player from Pakistan, has emerged victorious for the second consecutive year at the renowned gaming event, Combo Breaker.

Taking to Twitter, Arsalan shared the happy news with his followers. 'Another day, another win for Pakistan. Winning Combo Breaker back to back has been unreal. The entire journey was fun, filled with intense moments, but in the end, it all turned out amazing. Thank you, everyone, for always supporting me,' he wrote.

Securing numerous accolades in global tournaments, Arsalan Ash, hailing from Pakistan, triumphed over a South Korean competitor in the Tekken 7 final, clinching his second Combo Breaker championship and further solidifying his remarkable Esports journey.

Combo Breaker, a community-focused events and apparel brand that centers around competitive fighting games, organizes conventions that serve as both cultural and competitive hubs for enthusiasts worldwide. These conventions, held at various international destinations, bring together individuals and foster connections through shared history, camaraderie, rivalries, and unforgettable experiences, forging enduring bonds within the Fighting Game Community.

Taking place from May 26-28, 2023, Combo Breaker's annual convention returns to the expansive Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center and Hotel in Schaumburg, Illinois, USA. Spanning an impressive 140,000 square feet of venue space, this year's event marks the largest gathering organized by Combo Breaker, promising an entire weekend brimming with immersive fighting game experiences.



