Asif Ali Praises Lahore Qalandars' Role In Mentoring Emerging Players

Qalandars XI achieved a resounding victory over the PCB XI

PCB XI was captained by veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal

Asif Ali, a powerful batsman from Pakistan, praised the Lahore Qalandars for creating opportunities for young cricketers and developing their skills.

In a video, Asif expressed his admiration for the Qalandars' efforts in nurturing players at a more advanced stage.

3 PCB XI was captained by veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal 3 Asif Ali Praises Lahore Qalandars' Role In Mentoring Emerging Players 3 Qalandars XI achieved a resounding victory over the PCB XI

'I would like to appreciate Lahore Qalandars for providing wonderful opportunities to youngsters,' he said.

'Tahir Baig and Fakhar Zaman played good cricket in Narowal. Tahir is a product of Qalandars and it shows how they groomed players,' he added.

In the T10 exhibition match held at Narowal Sports City, the Qalandars XI achieved a resounding victory over the PCB XI by 10 wickets. They successfully chased down a target of 120 runs in just 7.4 overs.

Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman played a pivotal role in the Qalandars' triumph, scoring an unbeaten 68 runs off 23 balls. His partner, Tahir Baig, also contributed significantly with 51 runs off 23 balls.

Having won the toss, the PCB XI opted to bat first and set a target of 120 runs. However, their efforts were overshadowed by the brilliant performance of Asif Ali, who showcased his batting prowess by smashing the bowlers all around the ground. He even hit Haris Rauf for four consecutive sixes in a single over, finishing with an unbeaten 62 runs off just 26 balls.

Lahore's team was led by the pace bowler Rauf, while the PCB XI was captained by veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal.