Pakistan Dominates Asian Bodybuilding Championship With 14 Gold Medals

The Amateur Asia Bodybuilding and World Powerlifting Championship witnessed an impressive performance by the Pakistan team, which operates under the Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation and Natural Bodybuilding Union International. They clinched a remarkable total of 14 Gold medals.
A total of 11 Pakistani bodybuilders took part in various divisions of the competition, which included bodybuilding, classic physique, men's physique, and powerlifting.
Among them, Mohammad Noman emerged as the top performer, securing an impressive tally of 3 Gold medals. Additionally, Mohammad Uzain Mirza, Mohammad Mubashir, and Wasim Bashir each claimed 2 Gold medals, showcasing their exceptional skills and dedication.
All medals list
Mohammad Noman (Jr powerlifting world champion)
Bench press - Gold
Deadlifts - Gold
Squats - Gold
Nasir khan
Men's physique master - Silver
Fashion model - Bronze
Mohammd Uzain Mirza
Jr bodybuilding 60 kg - Gold
Jr classic physique - Gold
Jr men's physique - Bronze
Mohammad Mubashir
Jr bodybuilding 65kg - Gold
Jr classic physique - Gold
Waseem bashir
Jr bodybuilding 70 kg - Gold
Jr classic physique gold medal
Mohammad Zeeshan
Sr men's bodybuilding 60 kg - Bronze
Sr classic physique - Gold
Khizer Butt
Sr men's bodybuilding 85 kg - Gold
Sr classic physique - Silver
Wajahat
Jr men's physique - Gold
Shahzaib durrani
Fashion model - Gold
Adnan sheikh
Sr bodybuilding 70 kg - Silver
Sr classic physique - Silver
Sr men's physique - Gold
