Pakistan Dominates Asian Bodybuilding Championship With 14 Gold Medals

A total of 11 Pakistani bodybuilders took part in various divisions

Mohammad Noman emerged as the top performer

The Amateur Asia Bodybuilding and World Powerlifting Championship witnessed an impressive performance by the Pakistan team, which operates under the Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation and Natural Bodybuilding Union International. They clinched a remarkable total of 14 Gold medals.

A total of 11 Pakistani bodybuilders took part in various divisions of the competition, which included bodybuilding, classic physique, men's physique, and powerlifting.

Among them, Mohammad Noman emerged as the top performer, securing an impressive tally of 3 Gold medals. Additionally, Mohammad Uzain Mirza, Mohammad Mubashir, and Wasim Bashir each claimed 2 Gold medals, showcasing their exceptional skills and dedication.

All medals list

Mohammad Noman (Jr powerlifting world champion)

Bench press - Gold

Deadlifts - Gold

Squats - Gold

Nasir khan

Men's physique master - Silver

Fashion model - Bronze

Mohammd Uzain Mirza

Jr bodybuilding 60 kg - Gold

Jr classic physique - Gold

Jr men's physique - Bronze

Mohammad Mubashir

Jr bodybuilding 65kg - Gold

Jr classic physique - Gold

Waseem bashir

Jr bodybuilding 70 kg - Gold

Jr classic physique gold medal

Mohammad Zeeshan

Sr men's bodybuilding 60 kg - Bronze

Sr classic physique - Gold

Khizer Butt

Sr men's bodybuilding 85 kg - Gold

Sr classic physique - Silver

Wajahat

Jr men's physique - Gold

Shahzaib durrani

Fashion model - Gold

Adnan sheikh

Sr bodybuilding 70 kg - Silver

Sr classic physique - Silver

Sr men's physique - Gold