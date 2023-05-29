River Plate Unveils Bronze Statue Honoring Marcelo Gallardo As Their Most Successful Coach

Controversy arised over the prominent crotch bulge in the statue.

The statue drew comparisons to the Charging Bull sculpture.

Social media criticism emerged, labeling the statue as crude and insulting.

With the inauguration of a statue over the weekend, River Plate recognized Marcelo Gallardo as the most successful coach in the club's history. However, the large bronze's obvious bulge in the area of the crotch has drawn more jeer than praise.

The eight-meter-tall, 6.3-ton statue, which is located outside the Monumental Stadium, features the well-known image of Gallardo hoisting one of the two Copa Libertadores titles that he won with the Buenos Aires club.

The prominence of the trouser bulge, which has already given rise to numerous online memes, was, in the words of the sculpture's creator Mercedes Savall, 'a deliberate feature of the piece' and 'reflected the vulgar local terrace slang for 'effort'.'

'I exaggerated that part and I understood that it has to do with a gesture towards the fans,' told the Argentine newspaper La Nacion.

'It's part of the football language and I looked for a way to bring the folk into art and took a shot.'

The unique aspect of the statue, according to Savall, was a request made by the official in charge of the project, who wanted something resembling the Charging Bull sculpture on New York's Wall Street.

Since people routinely rub that statue's scrotum in search of some good fortune, it has a significantly lighter scrotum.

'This is football, fans always ask the players and the manager to 'put a lot of eggs (effort) into it' and it was like a subliminal message through the sculpture,' Savall added.

From 2014 until his departure in December, Gallardo won 14 championships with the team, and he was unconcerned by the uproar around the exaggerated feature.

'I want to express my gratitude to my family, my friends, my coaching staff and the players who have accompanied us,' he said while speaking with media.

'This club is great for its history, but also for its glories. Thanks to the fans. I will always love you. I grew up in this club and I will die in this club.'

Gallardo, according to Savall, had no direct participation with or opposition to the statue.

'Luckily, he didn't ask for explanations about the statue, he let me work in peace,' she told the newspaper.

The statue received a lot of criticism on social media, with some fans labeling it an insult.

'Shameful what they did with the statue of #Gallardo. Crude, grotesque, ordinary,' Leo Paradizo said in a post on Twitter.