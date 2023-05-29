Arm's 5th Generation GPU Revolutionizes Mobile Gaming Performance With Immortalis-G720

Arm unveils Immortalis-G720 GPU for portable devices at Computex 2023.

Arm's advancements in GPU architecture are exciting for mobile gamers using smartphones.

Immortalis-G720 introduces Deferred Vertex Shading (DVS) for easier scaling and higher performance.

Arm has unveiled its latest GPU, the Immortalis-G720, at Computex 2023. This GPU is specifically designed for portable devices like smartphones and tablets, aiming to provide a significant performance boost for gaming.

According to Arm, the new GPU is built on their 5th generation architecture, which is touted as their most efficient GPU architecture yet. It claims to deliver a 15% performance increase compared to its predecessor while consuming 40% less memory bandwidth.

Arm is a prominent provider of chip architecture for smartphones and tablets across various brands, including Android and iPhone. Therefore, the company's advancements in GPU architecture are exciting news for mobile gamers.

The Immortalis-G720 introduces a new feature called Deferred Vertex Shading (DVS), which enables easier scaling for larger core counts and higher performance points. This feature is expected to raise the performance capabilities of companies seeking to develop gaming-focused smartphones.

While Arm has not disclosed the specific partners and phones that will incorporate the Immortalis-G720, MediaTek is a likely candidate due to its adoption of Arm's previous generation GPU, the Immortalis-G715, for its Dimensity 9200 processor in 2022.

MediaTek has praised Arm's innovative IP for providing a solid foundation for its upcoming flagship 5G smartphone chip.

Arm envisions its 5th generation GPU architecture bringing smoother gameplay and console-like experiences to mobile devices.

Although these Arm-based GPUs are not expected to rival the power of the chips found in gaming consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X, smartphone chips are gradually narrowing the performance gap with portable gaming systems from previous generations.



