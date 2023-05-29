Oppo Reno 8 Price In Pakistan & Features

Oppo Reno 8 has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display.

The device has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G chipset.

Oppo Reno 8 is easily available on the market with amazing features.

It is a great choice for anyone who is looking for a phone with a high-quality display, advanced camera features, and a sleek design.

The device has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which offers vibrant and vivid visuals.

It has a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) chipset.

The smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage.

The Oppo Reno 8 features a three-camera setup on the back. The device has a ColorOS 12.1 operating system based on Android 12.

The smartphone includes a 4500mAh battery and supports fast charging at 33 W.

Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999/-

Oppo Reno 8 specifications