Oppo Reno 8 Price In Pakistan & Features

Oppo Reno 8 Price In Pakistan & Features

Web Desk 29 May , 2023 10:57 AM

Oppo Reno 8 Price In Pakistan & Features
  • Oppo Reno 8 has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display.
  • The device has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.
  • It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G chipset.

Oppo Reno 8 is easily available on the market with amazing features.

It is a great choice for anyone who is looking for a phone with a high-quality display, advanced camera features, and a sleek design.

The device has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which offers vibrant and vivid visuals.

It has a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) chipset.

The smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage.

The Oppo Reno 8 features a three-camera setup on the back. The device has a ColorOS 12.1 operating system based on Android 12.

The smartphone includes a 4500mAh battery and supports fast charging at 33 W.

Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999/-

Oppo Reno 8 specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS
UI ColorOS 12.1
Dimensions 160.6 x 73.4 x 7.7 mm
Weight 179 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Shimmer Gold, Shimmer Black
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPU Adreno 610
DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size 6.43 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Protection Panda Glass
Extra Features 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak)
MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
Card microSDXC
CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0', PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74', Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A (CA)
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra IPX4 water resistant, RGB ring light around the camera (notifications, charging progress), Document editor, Photo/video editor
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh

- Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging

