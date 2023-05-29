Oppo Reno 8 Price In Pakistan & Features

- Oppo Reno 8 has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display.
- The device has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.
- It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G chipset.
Oppo Reno 8 is easily available on the market with amazing features.
It is a great choice for anyone who is looking for a phone with a high-quality display, advanced camera features, and a sleek design.
The device has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which offers vibrant and vivid visuals.
It has a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) chipset.
The smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage.
The Oppo Reno 8 features a three-camera setup on the back. The device has a ColorOS 12.1 operating system based on Android 12.
The smartphone includes a 4500mAh battery and supports fast charging at 33 W.
Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan
Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999/-
Oppo Reno 8 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|Dimensions
|160.6 x 73.4 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|179 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Shimmer Gold, Shimmer Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.43 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Panda Glass
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0', PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74', Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A (CA)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IPX4 water resistant, RGB ring light around the camera (notifications, charging progress), Document editor, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|- Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging
End of Article
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
689,428,351[+1,852*]
DEATHS
6,883,725[+2*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,581,001[+0*]
DEATHS
30,660[+0*]