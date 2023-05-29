Portugal Plans To Ban Chinese Companies From National 5G Network

Portugal plans to ban Huawei from its national 5G network.

Concerns over Huawei's equipment security prompt the decision.

Huawei's leading position in 5G equipment faces a significant setback.

According to a report based on a document from Portugal's cyber security council, the Portuguese government is planning to ban Huawei from its national 5G network.

3 Huawei's leading position in 5G equipment faces a significant setback. 3 Portugal plans to ban Huawei from its national 5G network. 3 Concerns over Huawei's equipment security prompt the decision.

The government is reportedly concerned about the security of Huawei's equipment, and the document suggests restricting the use of high-risk kits, including those from Huawei, among other companies.

The plan recommends that local carriers not source 5G equipment from suppliers outside of the European Union or from countries not affiliated with NATO or the OECD.

This decision would be a significant setback for Huawei, as it is the world's leading supplier of 5G equipment. It would also have a major impact on the Portuguese 5G rollout, as the largest wireless carrier in the country, Altice Portugal, had previously signed a deal to use Huawei equipment for part of its 5G deployment.

Huawei expressed disappointment with the Portuguese government's decision but stated its intention to work with the government to address its concerns. The company remains confident in its ability to meet security requirements.

This move by Portugal reflects the increasing global concerns about the security of Huawei's equipment and its alleged vulnerability to Chinese spying.

Several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Japan, have already banned Huawei from their 5G networks or imposed restrictions.

If the ban is implemented, Portugal will join countries like Canada, Denmark, Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, which have recently prohibited Huawei from participating in their 5G networks.

In summary, Portugal is reportedly planning to ban Huawei from its 5G network due to concerns about the security of its equipment, joining a growing list of countries taking similar actions against the Chinese company.