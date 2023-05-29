language: English
Tecno Camon 19 Price In Pakistan Specs

Tecno Camon 19 Price In Pakistan Specs

Web Desk 29 May , 2023 11:46 AM

Tecno Camon 19 Price In Pakistan Specs
The Tecno Camon 19 is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. It has a MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.

It comes with a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display and an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels.

The device runs on the latest Android 12 operating system, which gives a great user experience.

The smartphone includes 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space, and three colours are available: Eco Black, Sea Salt White, and Digital Green.

The Tecno Camon 19 features a triple-camera setup on the back of the phone. The main camera of the phone is 64 MP, with PDAF, quad-LED flash, panorama, and HDR features included. The selfie camera on the phone is 16 MP.

The phone comes with a 5000 mAh non-removable battery with 18 W of fast charging support.

Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan

The Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan is Rs 41,999.

Tecno Camon 19 specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS
UI HIOS 8.6
Dimensions 166.6 x 74.4 x 8.3 mm
Weight N/A
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Eco Black, Sea Salt White, Digital Green
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm)
GPU ARM Mali-G52
DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.8 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (Unspecified)
CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP + 2 MP (depth sensor) + 2 MP (AI lens), Quad LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
Front 16 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 18W

