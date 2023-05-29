Tecno Camon 19 Price In Pakistan Specs

Tecno Camon 19 has 128 GB built-in storage space.

The Tecno Camon 19 is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. It has a MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.

It comes with a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display and an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels.

The device runs on the latest Android 12 operating system, which gives a great user experience.

The smartphone includes 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space, and three colours are available: Eco Black, Sea Salt White, and Digital Green.

The Tecno Camon 19 features a triple-camera setup on the back of the phone. The main camera of the phone is 64 MP, with PDAF, quad-LED flash, panorama, and HDR features included. The selfie camera on the phone is 16 MP.

Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan

The Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan is Rs 41,999.

Tecno Camon 19 specifications