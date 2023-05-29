Vivo V27 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specs

Vivo V27 Pro features a triple-camera setup on the back.

It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset.

The phone has a 4600 mAh battery.

The Vivo V27 Pro will soon be available on the market. The device has impressive features and specs.

It has a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset and a 3.1 GHz octa-core processor. The phone's GPU is called the Mali-G610 MC6.

The gadget comes with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage capacity.

The Vivo V27 Pro has a 6.78-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, which features a resolution of 1080 x 2404 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan

Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 113,999/-

Vivo V27 Pro specifications