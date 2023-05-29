language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Vivo V27 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specs

Vivo V27 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specs

Web Desk 29 May , 2023 10:26 AM

Open In App
Vivo V27 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specs
  • Vivo V27 Pro features a triple-camera setup on the back.
  • It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset.
  • The phone has a 4600 mAh battery.

The Vivo V27 Pro will soon be available on the market. The device has impressive features and specs.

The phone has a 4600 mAh battery. 3

The phone has a 4600 mAh battery.

Vivo V27 Pro features a triple-camera setup on the back. 3

Vivo V27 Pro features a triple-camera setup on the back.

It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset. 3

It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset.

It has a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset and a 3.1 GHz octa-core processor. The phone's GPU is called the Mali-G610 MC6.

The gadget comes with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage capacity.

The Vivo V27 Pro has a 6.78-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, which features a resolution of 1080 x 2404 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

It comes with a triple-camera setup on the back. The smartphone has a 4600 mAh battery capacity.

Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan

Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 113,999/-

Vivo V27 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS
UI Funtouch OS 13
Dimensions 164.1 x 74.8 x 7.4 mm
Weight 182 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Black, Mint
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band 5G SA/NSA
Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.1 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 8200 (4 nm)
GPU Mali-G610 MC6
Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size 6.78 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~388 PPI)
Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+
Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
Card No
Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.56', PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Ring-LED flash
Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
Front 50 MP, f/2.5, (wide), AF, Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh

- Fast charging 66W wired, 50% in 19 min (advertised)

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

689,428,351[+1,852*]

DEATHS

6,883,725[+2*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,581,001[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story