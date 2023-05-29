Vivo Y36 Price In Pakistan & Special Features

Vivo Y36 has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD touchscreen display.

The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset.

It comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage space.

The Vivo Y36 series is available soon on the market. The phone has great features and specs.

It has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. It also supports a smooth refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The Vivo Y36 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset. The phone has a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called Adreno 610.

The smartphone features a triple camera setup on the rear with an LED flashlight.

The phone includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space, and the operating system is Android 13.

The gadget battery is 5000 mAh with fast charging support at 44 W.

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan is Rs. 63,999/-

Vivo Y36 specifications